It won't be wrong to say that Bigil is going to stay in the news until it makes it to the big screens. The movie, which is to be Thalapathy Vijay's 63rd venture, was trending on every social media platform until Bigg Boss' premier night took over. Well, Twitter has seen several trending hashtags related to Vijay's Birthday and the upcoming movie Bigil. United India Exporters made an announcement saying they will be partnering with X Gen studio to release Bigil overseas.

Tamil movies of a certain stature - like a Vijay movie - usually makes hefty profits overseas too. United India Exporters have been exporting and distributing Tamil films overseas for over 25 years now. They have been associated with movies like Dora, Velaiila Pattadhari, Maari, Rajini Murugan, Kaaki Sattai, Vedalam, Naanum Rowdy Dhan, Jilla, Iraivi, Madras, and Kee, to name a few. The hype regarding the first look poster of the movie was almost palpable, what with unconfirmed reports that Vijay will have double roles in the movie. Since the launch of the first look, it has been confirmed that Vijay will be playing the characters of both father and son, based in the north Madras fishing community.