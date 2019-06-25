It won't be wrong to say that Bigil is going to stay in the news until it makes it to the big screens. The movie, which is to be Thalapathy Vijay's 63rd venture, was trending on every social media platform until Bigg Boss' premier night took over. Well, Twitter has seen several trending hashtags related to Vijay's Birthday and the upcoming movie Bigil. United India Exporters made an announcement saying they will be partnering with X Gen studio to release Bigil overseas.
Tamil movies of a certain stature - like a Vijay movie - usually makes hefty profits overseas too. United India Exporters have been exporting and distributing Tamil films overseas for over 25 years now. They have been associated with movies like Dora, Velaiila Pattadhari, Maari, Rajini Murugan, Kaaki Sattai, Vedalam, Naanum Rowdy Dhan, Jilla, Iraivi, Madras, and Kee, to name a few. The hype regarding the first look poster of the movie was almost palpable, what with unconfirmed reports that Vijay will have double roles in the movie. Since the launch of the first look, it has been confirmed that Vijay will be playing the characters of both father and son, based in the north Madras fishing community.
The son is a football player and there are rumours that the movie may revolve around women's football. AR Rahman will be composing the music for Bigil, its album reportedly consists of 5 songs. Nayantara will be acting with Vijay after a long gap, the last we saw the two together was in Villu (2009). The cast also includes the likes of Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Anandraj and Kathir. Ruben will be looking after the editing and GK Vishnu will handle the cinematography. It has almost a habit to have a Vijay movie for Diwali as both Mersal and Sarkar were festival releases. Bigil is expected to be ready in time for Diwali this year.