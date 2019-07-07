In Com Staff July 07 2019, 6.59 pm July 07 2019, 6.59 pm

From its inception, every little point of information about Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming 63rd movie, Bigil, has shown us how grand the film is going to be. Already expected to be a blockbuster, Bigil’s first look, which was unveiled on Vijay’s birthday, trended on social media for days and the fans were over the moon. Now, we are hearing that the movie's budget has crossed 140 crores, taking the movie into the high budget category right alongside films like Shankar's Enthiran and Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Director Atlee has previously worked with Vijay on 2 hit movies – Theri and Mersal. While Theri was produced at a budget of 75 crores and made nearly 125 crores at the box office worldwide, Mersal, a medical action thriller, was made with a budget of 120 crores and fetched 260 crores. Bigil already has made over 200 crores in the preproduction business, even before the shooting schedule is over.

Bigil, which is being produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment, features Vijay in a double role. The sports drama will see Nayanthara acting with Vijay again; it has been 10 years since the two actors shared screen space in the 2009 movie Villu. Bigil also stars Reba Monica John, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, and Anand Raj in significant roles. Cinematography is handled by G.K Vishnu. AR Rahman is setting the tunes, and editing will be handled by Ruben.