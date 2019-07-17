In Com Staff July 17 2019, 9.32 pm July 17 2019, 9.32 pm

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is easily one of the most anticipated films of this year. This film, featuring Nayanthara as the heroine, has a stellar support cast in the form of Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Indhuja Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, Reba Monica John, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh and others. Produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee, who is teaming up with Vijay for the third time, Bigil is set to release for this year's Deepavali. Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman is the music director of this movie. Yesterday, the netizens were shocked to listen to a song from the film, which was leaked illegally, before the official audio launch. This has apparently irked Rahman, as he is reported to have felt that such leaks might only give a bad repute to his recording studio.

There are many people who have contacted Rahman to find out the details behind this leak. His recording studio has the state of the art facilities and also a high level of security. Therefore, if a song from his studio is getting leaked, it is only suggestive of a bad repute for the composer and his studio. Kollywood sources also state that the team wanted to release a song yesterday on the auspicious Full Moon Day and had reportedly approached Rahman for it. He is said to have told them that the song had not been completed. There is also a talk that since the team wanted the song out on an auspicious day, they themselves could have released the song, blaming it as an illegal leak.

Once the song gets leaked, it is a given that Vijay fans will share it widely, making the song a popular one thereby resulting in unpaid publicity. However, some sources had mentioned that Rahman was very much peeved by this act of the Bigil team. Apparently, Rahman is said to have lamented that for the sake of publicity, the team had put him and his high-security recording studio’s name in jeopardy. Whatever be the situation, the song has been widely shared and liked by the listeners. One is not sure, whether the song will remain as such or the final completed version will be different. Let’s wait for updates on this