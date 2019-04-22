image
Biju Menon finds a supporter in producer Sandip Senan!

Recently, Suresh Gopi was campaigning for the elections in Thrissur and was joined by fellow actor Biju Menon. While he received backlash for the move, he was supported by producer Sandip Senan.

