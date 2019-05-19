BJP leader and actress Shruti hospitalised for breathing problems

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 6.47 pm May 19 2019, 6.47 pm

Shruti is a well-known veteran actress who went on to become a BJP leader. News has come from a leading media that she has been diagnosed with a skin allergy, in a private hospital, on Thursday. The allergy mentioned in the report is Angiodema. The report states that Shruti, who is involved in the propaganda for the Kundagola by-election, had a breathing problem and was hospitalised immediately. Talking to a leading daily, the actress mentioned that she was having breathing problems due to her allergies.

She told the media, “It was difficult to breathe because of allergies. Due to allergy, the throat is swollen and it was difficult to breathe. Immediately, I was admitted to the hospital. Doctors gave me IV injection, and I was discharged in the noon itself.” She also went on to add that she does not know why she is having these allergies and the doctor has said it might be because of her food intake. "I do not know why this disease is coming. The doctor said it is happening because of food allergies, and the doctor is testing it. This is the second time that it has happened in the last four months. Doctors found the case very strange. The doctors said that she would be in danger if treatment wasn't given within ten minutes,” she added.

The actress is now safe and sound. We wish for her speedy recovery. Stay tuned for more updates...