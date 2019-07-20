In Com Staff July 20 2019, 4.06 pm July 20 2019, 4.06 pm

Black Coffee is an upcoming Malayalam movie directed by Baburaj starring Baburaj, Lal, Oviya, Sunny Wayne, Shweta Menon, and Mythili. The movie is produced by Sajeesh Manjeri and the music is composed by Bijibal. The film is a spin-off of Aashiq Abu’s Salt N Pepper that was released eight years ago. Baburaj will be reprising his role of a professional chef from the original. Lena and Rachana Narayanankutty are the new additions to the cast. As per reports, Aashiq Abu is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film. Oviya plays an aspiring actress in the movie while Sunny Wayne, an aspiring director.

Oviya after her tremendous popularity in the Bigg Boss season 1 in Tamil, went on to do a few films like Kanchana 3, 90 ML and the recently released Kalavani 2. She is returning to Malayalam cinema after a long time with Black Coffee. This film will see the actress romancing Sunny Wayne. Our sources from Kerala tell us, “Oviya plays an American Malayalee who comes to Kochi in the dream of wanting to become an actress. She realizes that it is not very easy and eventually becomes a model. The film will showcase the life of girls who come to Kochi from far and wide to chase their dreams in the film industry”. About Sunny Wayne’s role, the sources say, “Sunny will be playing an aspiring director. His character name is Davis and he works as an assistant director. Both Sunny’s and Oviya’s characters love films, which is a common factor”.