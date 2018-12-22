Blockbuster 2.0 is still raking in the moolah in and around Chennai

We’ve been reporting regularly about the box office exploits of Shankar’s 2.0 worldwide. The film has completed 3 weeks and is into its 4th weekend with a fair show count across Tamil Nadu despite 5 new Tamil releases in the form of Maari 2, Adangamaru, Kanaa, Silukkuvarpatti Singam, and Seethakaathi. KGF and Zero also add to the competition in arguably the most crowded release weekend of the year.

2.0 has crossed the Rs 23 crore gross mark in Chennai city after 22 days (23.07 crore). Without the extra 3D glass gross, the film has collected Rs 20.35 crore in Chennai. It is comfortably the all-time highest earner in Chennai with no competition in sight in the near future. The advance bookings for the weekend are looking encouraging and 2.0 should hold on to some shows in and around Chennai till the Pongal releases arrive next month. The film is expected to make its push beyond the Rs 24 crore mark in the city.

Many theater owners based in Chennai have tweeted about how 2.0 has emerged as their best performer of the year. These updates have added more excitement and energy to Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans as they are gearing up for the release of Petta for Pongal.

#2Point0 has got strong advance booking for the weekend. There's a reason why he's called as the #SuperStar , already this movie is highest grosser in our screen, dethroning #Baahubali2 in style. Thalaivar for you 🤘😎 — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) December 21, 2018

Shifting #2Point0 weekend shows to a bigger screen. Good demand and bookings for this blockbuster movie in its 4th weekend too!! — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) December 21, 2018