Blockbuster director VV Vinayak to debut as a lead actor in Dil Raju's production!

Popular producer Dil Raju is currently riding high on the blockbuster success of Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, Maharshi. Being extremely thankful for the huge success, producer paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple to offer prayers. Speaking to the media outside the temple, Dil Raju mentioned that after the huge success of Maharshi now he is all set to introduce a director as a lead actor. And guess who the director is? None other than VV Vinayak! Dil Raju has read the script and asked the director to take a look.

The producer went on to say that Vinayak too loved the script and has given his nod to the project. N Narasimha Rao will direct the film and Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce the film. More details about the cast and crew can be expected soon! Vinayak has delivered a lot of great films namely Aadhi, Dil, Tagore, Krishna and Khaidi No 150. But he had been going through a lean phase recently and he had not even announced any new directorial yet. Of course, if his acting stint becomes garners appreciation among the audience we might see him on-screen much more than off-screen!

For the uninitiated, VV Vinayak made his directorial debut with Aadi starring Jr NTR and Keerthi Chawla, which turned out to be a huge hit at the Box Office. He received the state Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director for his work in the film. Let us wait and see how this director performs as a lead hero! Stay tuned.