image
  3. Regional
Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Regional

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Majili has the stamina to keep going strong at the ticket windows till the arrival of Maharshi on May 9th.

back
Divyansha KaushikEntertainmentMaharshiMajiliNaga ChaitanyaPosani Krishna MuraliRao RameshregionalSamantha‪Shiva Nirvana‬
nextJai, Varu Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa's Neeya 2 to release on May 10!

within