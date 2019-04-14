Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Lmk April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

After a great opening weekend and a minor drop on the weekdays, Majili has picked up steam again in its 2nd weekend. Since the elections in the Telugu states are also done and dusted, the public interest towards film entertainment is on the rise again. Majili has crossed the 50 CR worldwide gross mark on its 9th day today; its worldwide share has crossed the 30 CR mark. At the end of the first week, the film’s total share was around 27 CR. The numbers are phenomenal, and Tollywood gets its 2nd biggest hit of the year after the Sankranthi blockbuster F2.

Majili is extra special for the real-life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha as both of them are receiving rave reviews for their performance as a married couple. Chaitanya’s varied shades have won over viewers while Samantha’s character Sravani has been showcased as the ideal unconditionally loving and caring wife whom any man would love to have.

Majili has the stamina to keep going strong at the ticket windows till the arrival of Maharshi on May 9th. This Shiva Nirvana directorial has impressed the youth and the family audience alike due to the wholesome way in which it has been packaged. Apart from the lead pair, Divyansha Kaushik and veteran actors Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali have also done their parts with conviction. After this big success, Samantha will be seen next in O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, which is expected to be a cracking comedy entertainer. Chaitanya has already started shooting for his next, Venky Mama.