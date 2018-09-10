Bob the beauty: Top K-Town actresses who cut it short!

A new trend has hit K-Town and that is of going bob. Three top actress have dared to cut it short and we are mesmerized with the outcome. Nayanthara, Samantha, and Trisha have gone for bob in order to fit into their new films, thereby making it a memorable watch for their fans.

Nayanthara in Imaikkaa Nodigal

The actress sported a bob in spring-curled hairstyle with red highlights on a brown base. This helped her differentiate the character between the two timelines of the film – the current portions against Anurag Kashyap and the flashback sequences with Vijay Sethupathi. It gave her a sophisticated and courageous look, making her fit perfectly into the role of a CBI officer.

Trisha’s new look for Petta

Days after the official announcement of her joining Petta – a Rajinikanth starrer directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Trisha shared a picture of her new haircut sporting a sleek bob. The actress boasted about it on her Instagram page with a sassy quote.

Samantha’s uber-cool makeover for U-Turn

The ever-cute Sam came up with an inverted bob for U-Turn – something that she has never done in any of her previous films. This now helps the audience to remember the film easily, and with the release coming up this weekend, don’t be too surprised if her fans turn up at the cinema hall with the same hairdo!