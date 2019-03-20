Bobby Simha alleges he has not acted in Agni Devi; files police case against the director JPR

After his appearance in the recent blockbuster Petta, Bobby Simha will be seen again on the big screens this Friday in the upcoming new release Agni Devi, also starring Madhoo, Ramya Nambeesan and comedian Sathish. The trailers promise a frenetic action thriller with Simhaa as a cop and Madhoo playing the antagonist. Ahead of the release of the film, there is a hot controversy, with Simha filing a case against one of the directors of the film JPR (John Paul Raj).

A case has been filed at the Nandambakkam police station in Chennai. In his complaint, Simha has stated that in 2018, he agreed to act in this film titled Agni Dev, and also shot for about 5 days. Since the director didn’t shoot according to the story that he had narrated to Simha, the actor took offense and stopped shooting for the film. Simha was also not shown any of the footage that was canned, thereby adding to his woes.

“I had sent a legal notice to the director following this argument, and that case is still pending in the Coimbatore Civil High Court. Now the film is ready for release with a changed title (Agni Devi) and my face is featured in all the posters. They’ve employed a double in my place, and also used VFX to give the impression that I’ve acted in the film. Action has to be taken against John Paul for such fraudulent practices”, stated Simha in his complaint.

Following his complaint, the Nandambakkam police have filed a case against director JPR under the IPC sections 406, 420, 469 and 470, and have started the investigation process.