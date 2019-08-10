In Com Staff August 10 2019, 3.58 pm August 10 2019, 3.58 pm

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has been the talk of the town for quite a while now. The project, that started earlier this year in January, was paused when Kamal Haasan turned his attention towards politics. Reportedly, the shoot will be resumed soon in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. As already known, the film is a sequel to the 1996 film which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead, where he plays double roles. While Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady, Rakul Preet Singh has been paired up with Siddharth. Now, many reports are stating that Bobby Simha is a part of this film too!

If reports are anything to go by, Bobby has apparently been roped in as a villain for this project. It was earlier said that Ajay Devgn was being considered to play the antagonist part but the actor could not give any dates for the same. The report in the leading daily states that Ajay Devgn could not give dates because they were clashing with his Bollywood films. So, it seems like Bobby will now be seen as the villain. But, an official confirmation is awaited regarding this. The report also states that Arjun was being considered after Ajay Devgn but there have been no more updates regarding that. But the question remains as to whether there will be just one antagonist or several? Let’s wait and see.