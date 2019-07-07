In Com Staff July 07 2019, 11.50 am July 07 2019, 11.50 am

Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari (BYBM) is an upcoming thriller movie directed by debutante Chandru KR, who has earlier made some short films. This movie, starring Dheeraj, Pradaini Surva, Radha Ravi, Meera Mithun, Dushara, Mime Gopi and a number of other stars, will have music by KP and cinematography by Balasubramaniam, while Sabu Joseph is in charge of the editing. It has been getting a lot of word-of-mouth publicity right from the time it was announced and now, the makers have released the trailer, which has lived up to our expectations!

The trailer of BYBM begins with a rough looking man admonishing a captive guy for making a grave mistake by visiting his friends before the day of his wedding. The very next shot shows us a guy walking inside a prison. This movie seems to be about a groom getting involved in some amateur investigation but getting in way over his head and eventually getting trapped in things beyond his control. The shots from the trailer also show some intense action sequences and there are only tense faces all around. Meera Mithun, who is currently a hot contestant on the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil show, is also playing a significant role in this movie.