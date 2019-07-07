Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari (BYBM) is an upcoming thriller movie directed by debutante Chandru KR, who has earlier made some short films. This movie, starring Dheeraj, Pradaini Surva, Radha Ravi, Meera Mithun, Dushara, Mime Gopi and a number of other stars, will have music by KP and cinematography by Balasubramaniam, while Sabu Joseph is in charge of the editing. It has been getting a lot of word-of-mouth publicity right from the time it was announced and now, the makers have released the trailer, which has lived up to our expectations!
The trailer of BYBM begins with a rough looking man admonishing a captive guy for making a grave mistake by visiting his friends before the day of his wedding. The very next shot shows us a guy walking inside a prison. This movie seems to be about a groom getting involved in some amateur investigation but getting in way over his head and eventually getting trapped in things beyond his control. The shots from the trailer also show some intense action sequences and there are only tense faces all around. Meera Mithun, who is currently a hot contestant on the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil show, is also playing a significant role in this movie.
The makers are strategically releasing the promo videos and song videos, keeping the viewers guessing as to what they can expect from this movie. The trailer is also very curiosity evoking and if the screenplay and acting are as interesting as the trailer, then the BYBM team have a sure-shot winner on their hands. Dheeraj is a cardiologist-turned-actor, while Pradaini and Dushara are models who are making their acting debuts. Let's wait and see what the BYBM team have in store for us!Read More