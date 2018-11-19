Bodybuilder Arun Vijay picks the perfect next film

Arun Vijay celebrates his birthday today the 19th of November; the hunky and handsome actor turns 41. After a rocky start to his career and many years with hardly any noteworthy films, Arun is finally on the right track with successful recent films like Yennai Arindhaal, Kuttram 23 and the recent multistarrer blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

On his birthday, the actor announced his next film, his 27th in all, titled Boxer. It is quite obvious that Arun will be playing a boxer in this film. For his impeccable muscular physique and extremely agile ways, one feels that he is a terrific choice to play a boxer authentically on screen. Arun’s workout pictures and videos on his social media feed are very popular among his fans and followers. Whatever action that he has done onscreen in his other films have also looked really good. Boxer should hopefully turn out to be a memorable film.

Boxer will be written and directed by Vivek who is also doing Kuttrapayirchi with Trisha in the lead. Talented youngster Leon James will be composing the music for this 2019 release. Before that, we can expect Arun Vijay’s Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, to hit the screens.