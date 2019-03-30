Bollywood actor Nagma was once the leading lady of THIS Punjabi film

In Com Staff March 30 2019, 3.25 pm March 30 2019, 3.25 pm

2019 General Elections preparations are going on in full swing. All the political parties are busy finding the right candidates for supposed areas. Actress Nagma, a Congress member is also aiming at contesting elections for a seat.

Nagma is one of those few actresses who has acted in many Indian Language films. She has worked in all the major South Indian language films including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making her a big superstar down south. Other than Hind and south films, she has acted in Bhojpuri, Marathi & Bengali films. She also acted in a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Jind Ik Jaan', which co-starred Raj Babbar, Aryan Vaid, Deep Dhillon and more, in lead roles. Ik Jind Ik Jaan was directed by Chitarth Singh, who had previously directed cult films like Chann Pardesi & Shaheed Udham Singh, but he failed to create a classic out of Ik Jind Ik Jaan.

Coming to Nagma, she saw working in regional films as an opportunity to reinforce her political career. In fact, she took a keen interest in politics while she was busy doing Ik Jind Ik Jaan, as she got to meet Ludhiana MP, Manish Tiwari.

She started with Congress as their star campaigner and went on to become the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress. Its believed that Nagma wanted to take further steps in politics and was given a choice to contest elections in North belt (Punjab, UP & Haryana) but since she was already a big star down south, she preferred to contest from South India.

Let's see her pan India image will help her career in politics or not.

(Image Courtesy - Ghaint Punjab)