In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.24 pm July 25 2019, 4.24 pm

These days, it is very common for Bollywood stars to venture into regional cinema. Although the vice-versa is also happening, we see more and more Bollywood stars interested in reaching the regional audiences. Rohit Saraf, who was seen in hit films like Dear Zindagi and Hichki, is all set to make his Tamil debut! According to a report in a leading daily, the film has been titled Enge Andha Vaan and will see Anandhi as the lead actress, alongside Rohit. This flick is being directed by Rajasekar Duraisamy and is touted to be a love story. Talking to the daily, the director said that it is not any other regular love story.

“It traces the journey of a small-town girl, who comes to the city and joins a prestigious educational institution. It is her journey of finding love and how, eventually, she finds it. The entire film is narrated from the girl’s perspective. Anandhi was apt for the role and I wanted somebody from an urban background opposite her, to bring in the contrast. We have seen Rohit’s works and he has some interesting projects in the pipeline, in Bollywood. He really liked the script and agreed to be a part of this film. Though he plays a Chennai city-boy, he has very few Tamil dialogues in the film. It is not a regular love story... we have approached this in a novel way,” the director told a leading media. This report also states that the shoot for the film is over and currently the post-production is on.