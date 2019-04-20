Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi bags his third Telugu film!

Siddarthsrinivas April 20 2019, 3.01 pm April 20 2019, 3.01 pm

After making waves in Bollywood with fantastic albums such as Udta Punjab, Shandaar, Fitoor and many more, Amit Trivedi was called in to make his southern debut with Paris Paris, the official remake of Queen, which will be coming out in four different languages with four different actresses. The composer also bagged Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer which is indeed the biggest Telugu release set to hit the screens this year. And now, Amit has fixed his spot in the team of Nani’s next film to be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti of Sammohanam fame.

“Mohan was very impressed with Amit Trivedi’s work so far, and felt that the composer’s work could do justice to the thrilling script that he has in hand. When the director met Amit in Mumbai, things progressed positively,” says a source close to the director.

The pre-production process for this film which is titled Vyuham is currently on in full swing, with the makers waiting for Nani to complete the shoot of Gang Leader, his ongoing film with Vikram Kumar. Vyuham stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the cast, and will be officially kicking off in July. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project under his own home banner.

Nani is now swimming in the success of his cricket-based drama Jersey, which has opened to outstanding reviews and is off to a flyer at the box office. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Nani as a late bloomer who decides to make his way into the Indian team at the age of 36.