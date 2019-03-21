Bollywood star Jackie Shroff becomes latest addition to Thalapathy 63!

Vijay and Atlee’s Thalapathy 63 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of this year. This film’s shoot started with a Pooja on January 21 and since then the shoot has been progressing rapidly. The crew is currently filming in various locations across Chennai. Recently, this movie's female lead Nayanthara was also spotted at one of the locations. Every day, a new update about the film is being revealed and it has been increasing the expectations. The latest update is that Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is also a part of this film!

The CEO of AGS Cinemas took to Twitter to announce that Jackie Shroff has come on-board for Thalapathy 63. Isn’t that some extremely exciting news? Jackie Shroff is one of the biggest and most talented stars in Bollywood. He has won many awards for the long list of films he has done and he still kills it with his bold style statements. Since this upcoming film is a sports drama and it is being speculated that the film will talk about politics in sports, we wonder what role would Jackie Shroff play in it.

This film, produced by AGS Entertainment, has Nayanthara playing the romantic interest of Vijay. The star cast also has Kathir, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, and Anandaraj in supporting characters. Recently, a video from the sets was leaked and fans of Thalapathy Vijay got extremely upset over it. The video, which has now been pulled down, apparently gave up quite a few details about the film. Thalapathy 63 is all set to hit the screens this Diwali.