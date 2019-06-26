In Com Staff June 26 2019, 9.17 pm June 26 2019, 9.17 pm

Ajith is someone who enjoys a huge fan base in South India. Despite his repeated failures, the demand for his films have always been on an upward trend, so is his fan base. He is the only leading Tamil hero who has had the guts to dismantle his fans club without bothering about the repercussions. He also doesn’t mind experimenting and going the extra mile when he gets an impressive script along his way. He took up an effeminate role in Varalaru, which gave his haters a busy time trolling him but when the film released, he silenced all the haters with his impressive performance. Likewise, when all the other leading Tamil heroes are going in search of mass commercial pot-boilers, Ajith is trying his hand at a social drama in Nerkonda Paarvai, which is so very relevant to society right now.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the official remake of the Bollywood superhit film Pink but the makers have made a few changes to suit the Tamil audiences. A few notable changes are the addition of songs and a couple of action sequences. Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling the venture, just made a breaking announcement stating that the first single titled ‘Vaanil Irul’, will be released tomorrow - the 27th of June, at 7.45 am. Our sources tell us that it will be a beautiful melody that is going to melt peoples' hearts. H Vinoth, who is directing Nerkonda Paarvai has also signed up to work on Ajith’s 60th film as well, which is expected to be a full-on action film with plenty of racing sequences. H Vinoth has created a niche for himself with two good films - Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran. He will be aiming to score a hat-trick with Nerkonda Paarvai and follow it up with another encore in his next.