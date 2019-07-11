In Com Staff July 11 2019, 3.15 pm July 11 2019, 3.15 pm

Thala Ajith's 59th movie - Nerkonda Paarvai has been creating all the right noises, right from the time, it was announced. This movie, directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame, is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios. The Tamil remake of the superhit Bollywood movie Pink which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead, Nerkonda Paarvai has Ajith and Shraddha Srinath reprising their roles. This project fell in place after it came to light that Ajith had promised the late Sridevi that he would work in two films for Boney Kapoor's production house when they starred together in English Vinglish.

The first project being Nerkonda Paarvai and the next being Thala 60, with H Vinoth again taking on the reigns of direction. Thala 60 was announced to be bringing back Ajith for the Bayview Projects LLP banner with H Vinoth directing this action movie. However, of late there have been speculations spreading like wildfire that there is actually a 3-film deal between Ajith and Boney Kapoor and that they would be coming together for another project, after Thala 60. However, Boney Kapoor has now put out a Tweet, rubbishing these speculations to be mere rumours!

Seeing false reports of 3 film deal between Ajith and me in the media. Want to straighten the record. After # Nkp we are working on the action film. While I would love to have him on board for a Hindi film, he has not confirmed anything. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 10, 2019