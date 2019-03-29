Boney Kapoor to bankroll Hindi remake of F2: Fun and Frustration

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 8.31 pm March 29 2019, 8.31 pm

Telugu comedy blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration featuring, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, opened to great reviews. The film has become one of the most talked about ventures this year and earned over Rs 82 crores in India and over Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Now, the latest news that has come in is that Boney Kapoor is all set to produce this film’s Bollywood remake and it will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

Talking to a leading daily, Boney Kapoor said, “It’s a fun film and a family entertainer. I thoroughly enjoyed watching it and I believe it’s a subject that will resonate with the Hindi audience as well. Dil Raju suggested that we make the Hindi version together. He is one of the most established producers down South and also a distributor and exhibitor. It’s the coming together of two passionate filmmakers." Kapoor also added that the casting will begin soon and that the film will have three leading heroes and two heroines. Talking about Anees, he told the daily, “Anees has always excelled at such fun subjects as a writer and director and we have a good rapport, so he was the obvious choice. From No Entry to Ready, Welcome and Mubaraka, all his films have been entertainers.”

Well, whether the Bollywood remake turns out to be a success or not, is to be waited and watched. Boney Kapoor is currently on a roll producing several movies while Anees is busy shooting for his John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi autela-starrer Pagalpanti in the UK. This remake will be produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.