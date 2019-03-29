image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Boney Kapoor to bankroll Hindi remake of F2: Fun and Frustration

Regional

Boney Kapoor to bankroll Hindi remake of F2: Fun and Frustration

The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will have three leading heroes and two heroines

back
Anees BazmeeBoney KapoorDil RajuF2: Fun and FrustrationMehreen PirzadaTamannaah BhatiaTrending In SouthVarun TejVenkatesh
nextKalaiyarasan on working with Suriya and Karthi: Both the brothers are very sweet to move with

within