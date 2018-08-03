Boney Kapoor to produce Thala Ajith's next with director Vinoth?

The next shooting schedule of Thala Ajith's Viswasam, directed by Siva, has commenced on Thursday in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The film has majorly been shot in Hyderabad so far. Fans of Ajith are meanwhile celebrating 26 years of their star in the film industry by trending #AjithDay on social media. His first ever film Prema Pusthakam as well as his Tamil debut Amaravathi released way back in 1993.

After the completion of Viswasam, Ajith is set to do a film with director H.Vinoth, who delivered the memorable Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru in 2017 and Sathuranga Vettai in 2014. Boney Kapoor is said to be onboard as the producer of this much-awaited project which will bring a proven superstar and a talented young director together. Ajith’s fans are already kicked about this film as it'll be a good change for the star after doing four films with director Siva. The shoot of this film is said to begin in February next year. An official confirmation is awaited on the same.

And, the long wait for Viswasam's first look is expected to end this month. The film is being planned as a Pongal release early next year.