Box Office: Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 ends up as a big disappointment

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 is nearing the end of its run at the box-office. Thanks to its underwhelming output and the numerous new releases, the film hardly has a show or two in a few multiplexes now. The film has grossed close to 19 CR in Tamil Nadu - way below expectations. In Chennai city, it has grossed close to 4.8 CR. It didn't even release in quite a few important territories across the state much to the disappointment of Kamal fans.

In Karnataka, the film grossed 3.7 CR, while in the Telugu states it grossed 4.6 CR. Kerala was ravaged by rains and flooding, and Vishwaroopam 2 hardly registered any collections there.

In the US, the film grossed around 420K US$, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. All these numbers are on the lower end and nowhere near the stature of Kamal Haasan. The first part did much better!

The star will be seen next in Indian 2, directed by Shankar with Anirudh taking care of the music and Ravi Varman handling the camera. Indian 2 carries blockbuster expectations and is expected to put Kamal back in the league of big grossers.