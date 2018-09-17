Box office report: Samantha's U-Turn has a respectable opening weekend

U-Turn starring Samantha - Aadhi and directed by Pawan Kumar, has had a respectable opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. The other new release Seemaraja took over almost 550 screens in the state, and U-Turn got around 200 screens. Despite having a moderate screen count, this heroine-oriented mystery thriller without any songs or other mass masala elements managed to enthral the audience. The film opened to unanimously good reviews and steady collections. It was a faithful remake of the original Kannada U-Turn starring Shraddha Srinath, and Samantha fetched good words from all for her spirited performance.

The first 4 days TN gross of U-Turn is said to be Rs 3.6 crore, with Chennai city gross being Rs 57 lakh. The coming weekdays are expected to be steady without any alarming drops. But the biggest challenge for the film would be the next set of Friday releases in the form of Saamy Square and Raja Ranguski. U-Turn's screen count would take a further hit after these new releases arrive.

One just hopes that good content gets its due and the team doesn't suffer any losses. U-Turn is also doing fairly well in its Telugu version as Samantha is a superstar in the Telugu states.