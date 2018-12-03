Boxer: Arun Vijay to undertake special training in Vietnam and Malaysia

Arun Vijay is one of the very few actors in Kollywood who is known for his excellent physique and agility. In films like Yennai Arindhaal and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the actor has displayed his strength when it comes to performing stunts and intense sequences. Rightly so, Arun has signed up for the sports drama Boxer which is to be directed by Vivek.

In order to get into the skin of the role, the actor will be flying to Vietnam and Malaysia to undertake special training in both boxing and martial arts. Stunt choreographer Peter Hein, with whom he shares a great rapport, has helped him get in touch with some of the best masters for the process. “Usually, sports-based films will have a struggling protagonist rising to fame at the end. Whereas here in this film, the hero will be a top league boxer by the beginning and he has to confront his own negatives to push the bar ahead,” he said.

Markus A Ljungberg, a Swedish cinematographer, has been roped in to crank the camera for Boxer. The film will go on floors in the month of March next year, once Arun Vijay completes shooting for his action thriller Agni Siragugal, which also has Vijay Antony in the lead.