Boxer: Three-week long training session underway for Arun Vijay in Vietnam

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 10.06 pm May 15 2019, 10.06 pm

The blockbuster success of Thadam has pushed up Arun Vijay’s respect in the market, with his exciting slate of films being closely monitored. After getting done with a schedule for his Agni Siragugal, Arun left to Vietnam to train at the Lienphong Martial Arts Center for his upcoming film Boxer. The actor is now undergoing a three-week schedule that will include proper workouts, jogs and a controlled diet. Stunt master Peter Hein has been pinned with the responsibility of overseeing Arun Vijay’s progress and will be meeting the actor at the centre from time to time.

Arun has indeed been working on his torso for quite a while, with a lot of photoshoot stills hitting the marquee. However, he hasn’t been able to flaunt his body in any of his recent films, which haven’t given him the space to do so. With Boxer, Arun Vijay will have the opportunity to finally show off his abs, as he plays a highly skilled mixed-martial arts (MMA) boxer in the film.

In one of his recent chats with us, Arun had mentioned “Boxer would be a very authentic film on the sport. It has a strong emotional core that will connect with all the audiences. My character undergoes a really different transformation in the second half, which is what pushed me to pick the script.” Directed by Vivek, the film has Ritika Singh playing the female lead while Leon James will take care of the music. The film is touted to go on floors in June, with a probable release in the first quarter of 2020.