Breaking: Mani Ratnam at his hilltop home working on his next

After the success of his much-hyped multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, legendary Tamil director Mani Ratnam is now back at it working on his next blockbuster idea. The reclusive workaholic director did not stop to smell the success of his latest efforts and started working on his next script a mere three days after his movie opened to rave reviews all around.

In.com knows from sources close to the director that he is in Kodaikanal right now where he owns a classy holiday home. Though CCV is a commercial success, its eerie similarity to the Korean movie ‘New World’ has left critics and fans wondering if one of India’s most famous directors is finally out of original ideas.

There is now a spate of claims in Tamil cinema about stories and ideas stolen from budding upcoming writers by big names with impunity. 96, A Vijay Sethupathi Trisha starrer has been hit with claims about plagiarism by an aspiring director. Similarly, Atlee, the director of Mersal, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017, starring Thalapathy Vijay has been accused of plagiarism and complaints have been lodged against him in the Producers Council and the Tamil Scriptwriters Association.

It is extremely important for the creative industry to respect and identify the source of the work. Will there ever be a #MeToo moment for plagiarism and will the big names own up to ideas from other sources? In.com waits to see the developments.