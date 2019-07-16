In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.27 pm July 16 2019, 10.27 pm

Thalapathy vijay's upcoming movie with director Atlee - Bigil - has been in the headlines right from the time it was announced. This movie, having Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, is being financed by AGS Entertainment and went by the working title Thalapathy 63, till Bigil was announced as the official title. Comprising of an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Amritha and a number of other stars, Bigil is said to be based on women's football. The movie has been making all the right noises and though there have been very few official updates, the leaks surrounding the movie have been quite high. Now, there has been a major leak from the movie.

Early today evening, a full song from Bigil was leaked online and has been going viral since then. This song - 'Singa Penney' - composed and sung by AR Rahman himself. Just as Vijay fans were reeling from this shock, things got further complicated when the official Twitter handle of AGS Cinemas liked a tweet which had leaked the song. However, very soon the like was removed but this created a lot of confusion. The male voice in this song is by AR Rahman, while the female voice could be that of Shashaa Tirupati or Shwetha Mohan. With inspiring lyrics waxing eloquent about women and their empowerment, this song is sure to get a very good reach amidst women. Many conspiracy theories are abounding as to how this leak could have happened.

It is too premature for Bigil's songs to be released and this would have definitely come as a major shock to the makers, who should look at ways to ensure such leaks do not happen in the future. Bigil's teaser, trailer and audio launch dates are expected to be announced by the makers soon, as the movie is slated to release for this year's Deepavali. This movie's cinematography is being handled by GK Vishnu and the editing is by Ruben. It was officially announced recently that Vijay himself has crooned for a track - 'Verithanam', in the movie.