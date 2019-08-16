In Com Staff August 16 2019, 5.49 pm August 16 2019, 5.49 pm

S.J.Suryah's last release was Monster which earned a positive response from the general audience and the critics. This Nelson Venkatesan directorial was a film that dealt with a man's problem with a rat that created a ruckus in his house making his life miserable. Bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu for Potential Studios, this film starred Priya Bhavanishankar as the female lead and Karunakaran in a supporting role. The film also helped in giving SJ Suryah a new image makeover among the family audiences since he was known to be an adult film actor back then.

We have now got a super breaking update for our readers and this is about his next outing as an actor. A little birdie in Kollywood has informed us that SJ Suryah will star in director Radhamohan's next film. This news has come as a big surprise since the combination looks very fresh and exciting. Both of them are in two extreme poles with respect to their filmmaking style and their association comes as a pleasant surprise. Radhamohan is known for his breezy feel-good entertainers and we can expect him to showcase SJ Suryah in a new dimension through this film. More details regarding this project are awaited.

His current film, Uyarndha Manithan, in which he is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan is put on hold due to financial and creative differences. This film is directed by Tamilvannan who earlier made Kalvanin Kadhali with SJ Suryah. He is also committed to doing a film under the production of director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions. This project is said to be directed by a newcomer. Films like Nenjam Marappathillai and Iravaakaalam are yet to see the day of the light due to financial constraints of the production houses of the respective films.