British actress Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer a part of Rajamouli's RRR with Ramcharan and Jr NTR!

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 7.21 pm April 06 2019, 7.21 pm

Director SS Rajamouli is a well-known name in Indian film industry especially after the stupendous success of his last two films, Baahubali 1 and 2. Right now he is working on his next titled RRR. Till now we don’t know what RRR stands for and there are many speculations around this. Rajamouli had also stated that if any of the abbreviations suggested in social media is suitable, he might even use that for the film. Coming to the star cast of RRR, it is impressive, to say the least.

It includes Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. There was also the British actress Daily Edgar Jones who had been roped in to play the lady lead opposite Junior NTR. Daisy is known for her role as Olivia in the British comedy-drama series Cold Feet. But the official handle of RRR had announced that due to unavoidable circumstances, Daisy is no longer part of RRR and that they hoped for her brilliant future. It was not revealed why Daisy is no longer featured in the film. Daisy's replacement will be made soon and an official word is awaited.

Recently the crew also announced that Ram Charan had a minor ankle injury while working out at the gym and that the Pune schedule of the film is called off. It was also stated that the team would assemble after three weeks. A few hours ago, there was information that the Gujarat schedule has been completed on time and the team is home for Ugadi, Telugu New Years Day today. RRR is said to be a story about the life of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is said to be playing Sitarama Raju’s role while Junior NTR is slated to be essaying the character of Komaram Bheem. The budget of the film is alleged to be Rs 300 crore and the unit is working towards a July 2020 release.