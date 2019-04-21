Brochevarevaru Ra Teaser: Sree Vishnu’s next looks like a whacky crime comedy!

Siddarthsrinivas April 21 2019, 2.47 pm April 21 2019, 2.47 pm

Sree Vishnu is one of those actors in Tollywood, who has carefully been choosing different kinds of films which are unique and content-oriented. After making it big with Needi Naadi Oke Katha in 2018, the actor returns to his Mental Madhilo director Vivek Athreya for the upcoming crime comedy Brochevarevaru Ra. Even though the title is difficult to pronounce and is slightly misleading too, the teaser of the film which came out on Saturday brings us the feel of a whacky, joyful ride with a good load of laughs.

The teaser is interestingly strung together, as we have Satya Dev narrating his movie script to Nivetha Pethuraj, who is seemingly playing herself in the film. Dev brings about the story of three friends played by Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi, who call themselves as the R3 batch. After some episodes with the heroine Nivetha Thomas during their school days, they seem to have turned into kidnappers who abduct kids for a ransom. The film promises an equal share of fun and thrills, as the packaging from Athreya travels on a light-hearted note throughout.

One of the highlights of the teaser is definitely Vivek Sagar’s music. The composer is turning out to be one of the most exciting new talents in the Telugu industry at the moment, with special tunes in almost every project of his. With the comic duo of Rahul and Priyadarshi coming together for the same film, fun is guaranteed. The makers of Brochevarevaru Ra are now vying for a suitable release date for the film.