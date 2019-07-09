In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.31 pm July 09 2019, 5.31 pm

Comedy films are becoming sparse these days. While many filmmakers try to go down the funny road, some fail and some excel. One can argue that Brochevarevarura is one such film that went down that path almost smoothly. With proper comic timings and an on-spot yet simple plot, the film became a hit among the audiences ever since it released. This film proved that a movie does not need to have a huge budget or a star-studded cast in order to become a successful comedy. Brochevarevarura even managed to keep the people on the edge of their seats, to know what finally happens. Now, the makers have announced that after 10 successful days of running in the theatres, the film has made Rs. 15 crores gross!

This obviously is great news for the makers as well as the cast, who were on-spot with their comic antics and beautiful acting. According to the makers, the film is also being termed as a hilarious blockbuster! For all who have seen it, they know that the cast itself was capable of making this film a memorable one. The film has Sreevishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya Dev, Nivetha Pethuraj and others. The movie has two parallel tales which go on to merge later on in the movie. On one side is a wannabe writer, narrating a story to an actor. On the other side, are three students who call themselves R3 - Rahul, Rocky and Rambo.

Take a look at the tweet:

Not just the main cast, even the actors with smaller roles did great work with the film. When word of mouth became good for the film on the first day, more and more shows kept being added at the theatres and it saw a huge college-going crowd coming in to see this film. Well, the film is surely maintaining a steady pace at the box office. Let’s see how it fares in the coming days…