Prithviraj has time and again proved to his fans that he is more than just an actor. He recently directed the hit film Lucifer and got immense praises for it. Now, it’s known that he is busy with a handful of projects. We had earlier reported that he has wrapped up his upcoming film Brother’s Day and has moved on to Driving License. Now, the makers of the former have released the film’s teaser and we must say, its absolutely hilarious! Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn is making his directorial debut with this film, which is being produced by Listin Stephen.

While the teaser is receiving great feedback, we couldn’t help but notice how perfectly Prithviraj has imitated Mollywood veteran actor Prem Nazir in it! The teaser also makes us believe that the film will be a complete entertainer as Prithviraj promises a fun ride. The actor’s fun antics and cute laugh is sure to impress one and all! Surely the anticipation level has become higher after the release of this teaser. The film was reportedly wrapped up in just 96 days and the post-production work has already begun. Prithviraj had confirmed a few days back that it is headed for a release this Onam. This film will also see Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Mia George as the leading ladies.

Watch the teaser here :