Buckle up to see Sai Pallavi play a Naxalite in her next!

Sai Pallavi, who made her debut with the Malayalam blockbuster Premam, has now got her hands full with films in both the Tamil and the Telugu industries. While she is looking forward to the release of her Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Manasu which both hit the screens on the 21st of December, she has just signed up a new film which has an interesting, never-seen-before role for her.

Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of a Naxalite who falls for a cop. Titled Virata Parvam 1992, the Venu Udugala directorial will feature Rana Daggubati as the police officer. Though it is said to be a romantic film at the baseline, it will also feature some action episodes. The shoot is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2019, as soon as both the artists free themselves up from their current commitments.

Apart from the two films which will release for the coming weekend, Sai Pallavi has the Suriya starrer NGK which is lining up to be one of the most-awaited films of 2019. Despite the long delay, there is a huge amount of buzz and expectations set for the film which brings together the combination of Suriya, Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time.