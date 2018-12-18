image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Buckle up to see Sai Pallavi play a Naxalite in her next!

Regional

Buckle up to see Sai Pallavi play a Naxalite in her next!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 18 2018, 6.34 pm
back
Maari 2Padi Padi Leche ManasuPremamRana DaggubatiSai PallaviVirata Parvam 1992Yuvan Shankar Raja
nextVijay out, Jayam Ravi in for Mani Ratnam’s next period drama?
ALSO READ

Tovino Thomas admits to his expert kissing skills on screen

Dhanush talks about how Maari 2 was tougher than Vada Chennai

TFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood