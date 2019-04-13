Bunny Allu Arjun's #AA19 with director Trivikram Srinivas starts Hyderabad schedule!

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 7.35 pm April 13 2019, 7.35 pm

Allu Arjun has had his fans waiting eagerly for his next project to begin, ever since the release of his 2018 movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India! The movie received a mixed response and everybody wanted Bunny to bounce back with a massive hit soon. After a lot of speculations, it was announced that Allu Arjun would be teaming up with his Julai director Trivikram Srinivas for his next! This will be the third time this actor-director duo are joining hands. Now, this project produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations has begun with a pooja ceremony at Hyderabad, earlier today!

Going with the working title #AA19, this movie is to be co-produced by Allu Arjun's home banner Geetha Arts, headed by his father Allu Aravind! This is the 6th production from the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and the launch happened with a very grand pooja and was attended by the entire team! SS Thaman has been roped in to compose the music for this movie. He had announced a couple of days ago that he has already begun work for the album with veteran Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry brought on-board to pen the lyrics. The launch event was also streamed live on social media and had a very good response from the audiences.

Many members of the #AA19 unit shared today's pooja event photos online and they have been widely viewed. The actual shoot of the movie is starting from the 24th of this month. Further details regarding the cast and crew and shooting updates are expected from the movie. Meanwhile, Bunny met his fans recently and was overwhelmed by their love and adulation for him. Also, his Twitter handle reached 3 million followers recently and he credited his fans for this achievement.