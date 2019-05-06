Burrakatha teaser: Aadi's next promises to be a fun-filled ride!

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 7.59 pm May 06 2019, 7.59 pm

Aadi Sai Kumar has not been able to impress fans with his last few films but now it seems like the actor is all set to try something new and see how it works with the audience. As already known, Aadi’s next film, Burrakatha, marks the debut of writer Ratna Babu as a director. The protagonist in the movie is born with two brains and the story weaves itself around this. Now, the makers have released the teaser of the film and it sure looks like a fun and promising ride!

From the beginning itself, we see Aadi’s character having a split personality and how the others get affected by it. While one is a saint, the other is a rowdy guy. While one loves China, the other one seems to hate it. The teaser promises an entertaining film with almost no dull moments. This will be the actor’s 10th film and it is said that he will be seen in a completely different avatar. The director has also mentioned that this will be a concept based film. Mishti Chakraborthy and Naira Shah will be seen as the female leads while Rajendra Prasad and Posani Krishna Murali will be seen in supporting roles for this project.

Burra Katha has been bankrolled by Deepala Arts Banner and it is all set to release on May 24. Meanwhile, Aadi will be next seen in Jodi, in which he has been paired up with Shraddha Srinath. Stay tuned for more updates on the same!