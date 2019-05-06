  3. Regional
Burrakatha teaser: Aadi's next promises to be a fun-filled ride!

Regional

Burrakatha teaser: Aadi's next promises to be a fun-filled ride!

Aadi’s next film, Burrakatha, marks the debut of writer Ratna Babu as a director.

back
Aadi Sai KumarBurrakhataMishti ChakraborathyNair ShahPosani Krishna MuraliRajendra PrasadRatna Babutending in south
nextQuickies 6th May 2019: Sacred Games 2 coming soon, Sooryavanshi goes on floors, Priyanka Chopra revisits her MET Gala love story and more...

within