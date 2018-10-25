Busy bee Prabhu Deva jumps from Devi-2 to Thael

Ever since he found popularity with the audience with a couple of hits in Devi and Mercury, Prabhu Deva has become really busy as an actor. PD is now a part of five Tamil films which are at different stages of production.

After completing the first schedule of Devi-2 in Thailand with director Vijay, Tamannah, Nandita Swetha and Kovai Sarala, the actor has now flown back to Chennai for the shoot of his next film Thael. The Harikumar directorial has just taken off and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year itself. Prabhu Deva will be essaying an energetic role in this film, which will have generous loads of action.

Actress Samyuktha Hegde who rose to fame with Rakshit Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party is playing Prabhu Deva’s pair in Thael. The actress was supposed to work with the Indian MJ much earlier for one of his other films, but the offer went out of the way due to unknown reasons. Samyuktha is also a part of Jayam Ravi’s upcoming romantic entertainer which is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan.

Prabhu Deva’s next release, however, will be the hilarious Yung Mung Sung, a martial arts-based entertainer which has Lakshmi Menon playing the female lead.