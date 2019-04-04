Cadaver: Amala Paul dons the producer’s hat for this forensic thriller

Siddarthsrinivas April 04 2019, 1.18 pm April 04 2019, 1.18 pm

After completing her portions for Adho Andha Paravai and being on the verge of getting done with Aadai, Amala Paul is now about to get started with the shoot for her next film titled Cadaver. The actress will be playing Dr Badra, a forensic pathologist in this new film which is to be directed by Anoop Panicker and is written by Abhilash Pillai. And now, the latest news coming in from the camp is that Amala will be debuting as a producer for this film, joining hands with the two other co-producers who are already associated with the project.

Speaking about it, she says “This is a film that cannot be shot at a shoestring budget, for it involves lots of factors. I felt it is my priority to support this film apart from being just an artist. I wanted to support my producers Pradeep Kumar and Ajay Panicker who were as passionate as I am about the script and the film. I am thankful to them for accommodating me as a co-producer. We share a common vision and our intentions are clear. We are determined to make more films that spell out quality in content and making. Filmmaker Anoop Panicker and scriptwriter Abhilash Pillai have done a noteworthy work on the script and I am sure, their well-prepared attempt will help us wrap up the shoot on time as we’re going for continuous work. It indeed gives me immense pride to declare our maiden production that I am sure, will reserve a place in the box office records.”

Apart from Amala Paul, Cadaver will also star well-known faces such as Harish Uthaman, Athulya Ravi, Ramesh Khanna, and Vinodh Inbaraj. Jakes Bejoy of D16 fame composes the music while Aravinnd Singh handles the camera.