In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.46 pm July 12 2019, 9.46 pm

RK Suresh is a popular name among film-goers. The producer and distributor started his acting career with Bala’s Thaarai Thappattai and Marudhu. While these two films saw him as a villain, he went on to star as a hero with Billa Pandi. But these days, execution and imagination have no limits. Suresh is now ready to sit on the director’s chair as well. Talking at the audio launch of Reel, he confirmed directing an adult movie titled Calendar. Reel is being distributed by RK Suresh and thus he took this opportunity to let his fans know about his next big step.

Talking at the audio launch he said, “The film’s (Reel) director Munusamy is a talented person and my family knows him for long. I am happy he got a break finally. It is fine if the film has only fresh faces. But, the producer should understand the business of a film when it has all newcomers. I am wielding the megaphone for a film, which has a youthful subject and on the lines of Thulluvatho Ilamai with adult content. I can’t cast established artists as the core theme would lose its essence and I am going in for new faces. Having started as a distributor and turned producer, I plan, calculate the budget so that it would make a decent business.” Well, this surely is great news and more details are eagerly awaited.