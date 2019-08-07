In Com Staff August 07 2019, 3.17 pm August 07 2019, 3.17 pm

SA Chandrasekhar, these days, is known as Thalapathy Vijay’s father. He is also a director, who has directed sixty-nine films and his seventieth film is CM Engira Cape Maari. The film has Jai as the hero who would be accompanied by two heroines in the form of Athulya Ravi and Vaibhavi Shandilya. Cape Maari is a colloquial Chennai Tamil word, which means someone who is a fraudster. We don’t know if Chandrasekhar has purposely named his film this way expecting some kind of controversy which would help his film get some kind of publicity. The film is also significant as it is hero Jai’s silver jubilee film.

The unit recently shot a song sequence in an exquisitely erected set at MGR Film City. A song is sung by Haricharan that goes, “En Kaadhal Rani ennai thooki veesitta, en hearta ava theni pola kottitta” was shot involving Jai along with fifty dancers from Mumbai in a colorful manner. Apparently, Jai took a lot of efforts to learn the dance steps and perform. From the looks of it, the song appears to feature at a time in the film when the hero is miffed by the jilting of his love interest. Sherif master who had choreographed songs in films like Theri and Petta has directed this energetic dance number.