In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.21 pm August 13 2019, 5.21 pm

It is a normal process that children follow the footsteps of their parents in their careers. In that sense, we have sons and daughters of actors pursuing the same profession as their father or mother. There are plenty of examples in Kollywood; Prabhu Ganesan - Vikram Prabhu, Suriya and Karthi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Keerthy Suresh and many such others. In line with such predecessors, Shanmuga Pandian, son of politician and actor Vijayakanth made his on-screen debut in 2015 in a film called Sagaptham. Unfortunately, the film met a sad fate and was a dud. Later on, the actor featured in his second film Madura Veeran in 2018, which again sank without a trace. Now, the actor will be doing his third film called Mithran.

The first look of Mithran was recently revealed. This film is directed by Boopalan, a former associate of director Siruthai Siva, who celebrated his birthday yesterday. Shanmuga Pandian's Mithran will feature Ronica Singh as the leading lady and Vamsy Krishna of Thadayara Thaakka fame will be the antagonist. Music director Arun Raj of Thadam fame will be composing the tunes for Mithran with lyrics being penned by Madhan Karky. Editor Anthony L Ruben will be handling the cuts and Sathish will be choreographing the moves. The name Mithran will be remembered by the Tamil audiences as that was the screen name of Jayam Ravi in Thani Oruvan.