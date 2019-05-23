Cashing in on Oviya’s popularity, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru to release on May 2019

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 8.46 pm May 23 2019, 8.46 pm

Oviya might have acted in many films at the start of her career, but it was only her participation in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss in Tamil, season 1, that catapulted the actress to phenomenal heights in terms of popularity. Although she did not win the show, she entered the hearts of millions of viewers and occupied a firm place. Trying to capitalize on her fame, a film by name Oviyava Vitta Yaaru went on floors three years ago with the actress playing the main role. Finally, the film will be released on May 24.

It is definitely an apt time indeed with the announcement and promotion about the Season 3 of Bigg Boss which is commencing on June 23. Directed by Rajadurai, Oviyava Vitta Yaaru was initially titled as Seeni. The team changed it to the present one to reap some benefits from the name Oviya. Rajadurai explains this when he says, “Yes, we decided to change the title from Seeni to Oviyava Vitta Yaaru as the first one was a little flat and we felt the name Oviya will add up to the zing factor”.

Further elaborating on his film, Rajadurai says, “Oviya plays a journalist in the film which will have shades of Sathuranga Vettai. The story is about how conmen are more equipped to cheat the gullible. They are also educated and possess an MBA degree. They work on the psychological aspects of the common people. My film is set in Madurai where the lead characters lose a lot of money to cheating”. The film has music composed by Srikanth Deva and there are just two songs, one a melody and the other a dance number. The director also states that he reduced the song number from four to two so that the narrative flow is not disturbed.