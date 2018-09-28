Catherine Tresa hops on to STR’s next!

After the cutesy Megha Akash joined the team of STR’s upcoming family entertainer with Sundar C, we now have the update on who the second girl in the cast is. We now hear that Lyca Productions, the producers of the film, are roping in Catherine Tresa as the actress opposite STR in the film.

The film is a remake of Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daaredi, which is looked at as one of the biggest blockbusters in Tollywood till date. The original too, had Samantha and Pranitha as the heroines, so with two in the frame, there’s still equal space.

STR has just landed in Chennai after completing the first schedule in Georgia, where a song and a few talkie portions were shot. The actor is here to grace the release of his comeback film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam directorial which has opened up to rave reviews.

The next schedule of the STR – Sundar C film will go on floors in Hyderabad next month. Catherine will be joining at that time, along with Megha too. The makers are planning to wrap up this project by the end of the year itself, with STR having plans to start his next film Maanadu by January.