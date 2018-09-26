CCV fame Dayana Erappa shares her experience on working with STR

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is set for a huge release on September 27. The film has been given numerous early morning shows around 5 am and all of them have been sold out in advance. It is all set to take the biggest ever opening for a Mani Ratnam film. The presence of happening mass stars like STR and Vijay Sethupathi has clearly helped the film's box office pull.

The film also has leading heroines like Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. Dayana Erappa is the only rookie in the cast and she has been paired with STR. She plays Chaaya, a fun and adventurous girl.

In a recent interview to a national daily, Dayana shared her experience of working with STR and Mani Ratnam,

“When I found out that I’d be acting opposite STR, I was quite nervous because I’d heard about how talented he is. I’d also seen his movies and wasn’t sure if I could match up to him. But he was supportive, and told me not to worry even if I needed 10 takes to get a shot right. In fact, from the co-actors to the ADs and stylists, it felt as though the entire crew was rooting for me.

Coming to Mani sir, he is a patient craftsman and definitely a man with a vision. He works with you in a way that puts you at ease, so that he gets the best performance out of you. His movies like Kannathil Muthamittaal and Thalapathi are among my favourites."