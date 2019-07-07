In Com Staff July 07 2019, 6.48 pm July 07 2019, 6.48 pm

Shivarajkumar had been taking a break from action films and sequences for quite some time now. As it is already known, the Century star is suffering from a shoulder injury that took place during his trip to the United States a couple of months ago. He had a muscle tear and, reportedly, he is all set to go to London where he will be operated on July 10. The reports also state that he will be apparently treated by the same doctor, who operated Shah Rukh Khan. The report further added that the actor will not be here on his birthday, which falls on July 12.

The actor told a leading media, “The injury was caused during a walk when I slipped and fell on the ice floor. I put the entire weight on my shoulder. But I feel the pain is not much, and I will recover soon.” He also said that he completed the shooting for P Vasu’s upcoming directorial, tentatively titled Anand. “After the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks, and break from action for three months. So I decided to complete it before I go to London,” added Shivarajkumar. The actor will reportedly take a break after the surgery and resume with his professional commitments after some recovery. He was also currently busy with Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha and made under Jayanna Combines.