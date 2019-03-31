image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Darshan, Odeya, Robert, Dharma Keerthiraj, Anusha Rai, Kabir Duhan, 

Regional

Challenging Star Darshan launches Dharma Keerthiraj's next movie Khadak!

Khadak which was launched on Friday, will have Anusha Rai as the female lead and Kabir Duhan as the antagonist.

back
Anusha RaiDarshanDharma KeerthirajKabir DuhanOdeyaRobert
nextTelugu stars Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna announce their next film Bheeshma with the first look

within