Challenging Star Darshan launches Dharma Keerthiraj's next movie Khadak!

It is common knowledge that Darshan is currently having his hands full with the shoot of his upcoming movie Odeya and also gearing up to shoot for his next movie Robert, while also campaigning for Sumalatha Ambareesh for her candidature in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Despite such a busy schedule, he took some time off to launch Khadak, the next movie for actor Dharma Keerthiraj. Khadak which was launched on Friday, will have Anusha Rai as the female lead and Kabir Duhan as the antagonist. This movie is being bankrolled by Valli and Siddharamaiah.

Talking about this wonderful gesture of Darshan's, a unit insider from Khadak states, "Challenging Star Darshan shares a great rapport with our hero Dharma Keerthiraj and he came for the launch because of that. He sounded the first clap and began the shooting!" Shooting is said to have immediately started after the Pooja and a major part of the shoot is being planned to happen in and around Chennai. Khadak has music by Krupakar and cinematography will be handled by Shankar. The first schedule is already underway and it is said that some important sequences would be canned in this schedule!

Darshan's upcoming Odeya, directed by MD Sridhar, has Raghavi Thimmayya as the female lead and will see Darshan playing two roles. A major portion of this movie is already complete and following the recent schedule in Mysuru, the next schedule is expected to happen in Hyderabad. Darshan's next Robert, directed by Tharun Sudhir, is expected to go on floors from April 19th. A lengthy first schedule of 45 days will begin in Bengaluru, followed by schedules in various locations of Chennai, Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam.