In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.21 pm June 28 2019, 5.21 pm

Just a few days back, it was announced that Gopichand’s next film has been titled Chanakya. It has already been revealed that the film will be high on action. Tipped to be a spy thriller, this film has been directed by Thiru. It will be bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and presented by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal under the AK Entertainments banner. It was also revealed that Mehreen Pirzada has been roped in to play the female lead. Now, the director has taken to Twitter and released a new still from the sets of the film.

In the uploaded picture, we see Gopichand looking extremely smart and stylish. From what it can be understood, he will be seen in an ultra-smart avatar and will floor all the ladies! Reports state that almost half of the movie's shoot has been completed and in another two months the entire shoot will be wrapped up. The technical crew of Chanakya includes Vishal Chandrasekar for music, Vetri Palaniswamy for cinematography and Stunt Silva for stunt choreography. Reports also state that Bollywood heroine Zarine Khan, too, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. According to the director, the action sequences in the film will be the main backbone and is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.