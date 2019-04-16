image
Seen It Yet? The Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh Teaser Is Out!

Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh teaser: This Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta starrer is all about food!

The teaser of Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's first film together, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, has been released on the official YouTube channel of Leostride.

