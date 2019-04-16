Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh teaser: This Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta starrer is all about food!

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 5.25 pm April 16 2019, 5.25 pm

Those who have watched Manje Bistre 2 have obviously seen the teaser of Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh already but for those who haven't, here it is for you. The teaser of Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's first film together has been released on the official YouTube channel of Leostride. Releasing on May 24 under the banner Sumit Dutt & Dreambook Productions in association with Leostride entertainment, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is produced by Sumit Dutt, Anupama Katkar and Eara Dutt. The film is directed by Karan Guliani. The screenplay and dialogues are by Naresh Kathooria.

The film has been in news for the first time onscreen pairing of two Punjabi stars Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta. Where Gippy is the reigning star of Punjabi Cinema, Sargun is one of the finest actresses that Pollywood has ever had. The teaser shows Gippy getting clean bowled due to Sargun Mehta. The lady asks him the route to chowk chabootra and Gippy explains to her the way in the most foodie way. After all, after Darbar Sahib, that is what Amritsar is famous for - The Food.

From the teaser, it is evident that Gippy's character is from Amritsar but is Sargun's character a Chandigarhian?

Let's wait till the team releases the trailer, to figure out more about this story!

(Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab)