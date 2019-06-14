In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.33 pm June 14 2019, 11.33 pm

Samantha Akkineni’s film Oh! Baby is all set to be out soon and her fans are super excited about it. Her last two films, Super Deluxe, and Majili went on to become huge box office hits and thus expectations from this one are huge. The film is being directed by Nandini Reddy and it is all set to release on July 5. Now, the makers have released a new song from the film and it is as adorable as the actress is Samantha herself! While the makers have just released a lyrical of this song, the video also contains some BTS shots from the song sequence.

The song, which has been titled 'Changu Bhala', has the background of Ganesh Chaturthi and it sure is a pleasant song. Sam is seen wearing a traditional outfit and singing on the stage. Some nice dance steps have also been included in it. It is an extremely catchy song and may just go up the charts at a rapid pace! The lyrics are penned by Bhaskarabhatla and it has all the capability to take you down the memory lane and get lost in the rhythm. Samantha looks absolutely adorable and from this song itself, we get to know that her character is going to be full of sunshine in this film!

Listen to the song here: