Chay and Nithya Menen to pair up for a romantic comedy?

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his upcoming family entertainer Majili, in which he pairs up with his own wife Samantha for the first time since their marriage. The shoot for the film is almost complete with just a week of talkie portions left to be canned. Right after this, the actor will move on to Venky Mama, his exciting multi-starrer where he will share the screen space with his uncle Venkatesh.

And now, reports suggest that the actor is on the verge of signing an interesting concept-oriented romantic comedy, which would be helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yuddham fame. For this particular film, the makers have plans to rope in Nithya Menen as the lead heroine as her role demands a lot of acting capabilities. The combination of Chay and Nithya Menen is definitely an enticing prospect which will excite fans of both artists.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Chay had recently met SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad. Though the actual intention of the meet is yet to be known, sources indicate that the actor is on the lookout for a strong script as all of his recent ventures have failed at the box office. We have to see if the ace ‘Baahubali’ writer can help the star scion to resurrect his market in some way or the other.